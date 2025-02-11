SEC Exempts UAE Citizens From Sewage Fees In Emirate
Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 04:45 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council (SEC), chaired a meeting on Tuesday, attended by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Executive Council. The meeting took place at the Ruler's office.
The meeting discussed several government topics related to business development and improving services in line with comprehensive development across various sectors. Additionally, it addressed several decisions and laws that serve the interests of the emirate.
The Council issued a decision to amend Council Decision No.
(5) for the year 2013 concerning municipal fees and violations in the Emirate of Sharjah. This amendment includes the addition of a fee schedule for sewage management services, setting the fee at 1.5 fils per gallon of water consumption based on the bill issued by the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority. All UAE citizens are exempt from this fee, which will take effect from 1st April 2025.
The Council approved the general organisational structure project for the Public Works Department, which supports the department's operations and its responsibilities within its designated competencies.
Recent Stories
SEC exempts UAE citizens from sewage fees in emirate
MoF organises 3 panel discussions at WGS 2025
ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economic sector
SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, 4
19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in Kalba
MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', opens nominations
UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar Habtoor Al Darei rank of Minis ..
Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetry Festival
Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millennium: Al Gergawi
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz ..
Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fated Karachi flight in 2020
WGS, TIME honour AI pioneers at Dubai’s Museum of the Future
More Stories From Middle East
-
SEC exempts UAE citizens from sewage fees in emirate1 minute ago
-
MoF organises 3 panel discussions at WGS 202516 minutes ago
-
ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economic sector46 minutes ago
-
SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, 41 hour ago
-
19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in Kalba1 hour ago
-
MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', opens nominations1 hour ago
-
UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar Habtoor Al Darei rank of Minister1 hour ago
-
Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetry Festival2 hours ago
-
Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millennium: Al Gergawi2 hours ago
-
China develops multi-purpose robot with ground, aerial capabilities for planetary exploration2 hours ago
-
WGS, TIME honour AI pioneers at Dubai’s Museum of the Future2 hours ago
-
Jawaher Al Qasimi Collection enriches Sharjah's cultural identity3 hours ago