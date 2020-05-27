SEC extends suspension of all social activities and celebrations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2020) In line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, the Sharjah Executive Council, SEC issued a decision to extend the period of suspension of all social and sporting events, celebrations in wedding halls, event halls, hotels, and government and community facilities until the end of June, as part of precautionary measures to prevent coronavirus.

The decision comes in line with the UAE's unremitting efforts to support the preventive and precautionary measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19, aiming to ensure the health and safety of all citizens and residents.

The provisions of the decision should be implemented as of 1st June, 2020, to be operational until the end of June 2020, extendable if needed.