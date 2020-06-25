UrduPoint.com
SEC Extends Suspension Of Social Activities Until The End Of July

Thu 25th June 2020

SEC extends suspension of social activities until the end of July

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2020) SHARJAH, 25th June 2020 (WAM) - In line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, the Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, issued a decision to extend the period of suspension of all social events, celebrations held in wedding halls, event halls, hotels, and government and community facilities until the end of July, as part of precautionary measures to prevent coronavirus.

The decision comes in line with the UAE's unremitting efforts to support the preventive and precautionary measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19, aiming to ensure the health and safety of all citizens and residents.

The provisions of the decision should be implemented as of July 1st, 2020, to be operational until the end of July 2020, extendable if needed.

