UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SEC Extends Suspension Of Social Activities Until End Of August

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 09:15 PM

SEC extends suspension of social activities until end of August

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2020) In line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, the Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, issued a decision to extend the period of suspension of all social events, celebrations held in wedding halls, event halls, hotels, and government and community facilities until the end of August, as part of precautionary measures to prevent coronavirus.

The decision comes in line with the UAE's constant efforts to support the preventive and precautionary measures that contain the spread of the COVID-19, aiming to ensure the health and safety of all citizens and residents.

The provisions of the decision should be implemented as of 1st August, 2020 and to be effective until the end of August 2020, extendable if needed.

Related Topics

UAE Sharjah Marriage August 2020 Event All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Health ministry conducts further 43,000 COVID-19 t ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Economy and Emirates NBD go live with the UA ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak meets with students participati ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs launches Al Furdah Falcons Award to ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs launches Al Furdah Falcons Award to ..

2 hours ago

Amir Khan set to join top sports stars who call Du ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.