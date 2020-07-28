SEC extends suspension of social activities until end of August

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2020) In line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, the Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, issued a decision to extend the period of suspension of all social events, celebrations held in wedding halls, event halls, hotels, and government and community facilities until the end of August, as part of precautionary measures to prevent coronavirus.

The decision comes in line with the UAE's constant efforts to support the preventive and precautionary measures that contain the spread of the COVID-19, aiming to ensure the health and safety of all citizens and residents.

The provisions of the decision should be implemented as of 1st August, 2020 and to be effective until the end of August 2020, extendable if needed.