SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2020) The Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, issued Decision No. 14 of 2020 on forming the Shari'ah Supervisory Committee of Awqaf in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The decision stipulates that the committee should consist of a chairman and several experienced members.

The chairman and members are to be named by the SEC as per Article 55 of Law 08 of 2018.

The committee will follow the Awqaf Department in Sharjah over financial and administrative matters and shall be involved in: 1 - Setting Shari’ah compliance standards for managing the endowments of the department.

3 - Providing Shari’ah insights into endowment issues submitted by the department.

4 - Issuing annual reports, or when needed, highlighting its activities, challenges, and recommendations.

The decision sets the membership period to four years from the date of formation, with the possibility of extension and renewal, as well as the reassigning of previous members.

The decision stipulates the remuneration of members as per Emiri Decree 01 of 2015 as a monthly remuneration of AED1,250 to the chairman and AED1,000 to the members for each meeting attended, not exceeding a total of AED5,000 for the chairman or members.

The decision shall be effective from the date of its issuance and the other competent authorities should each implement its provisions in their respective fields and it shall be published in the Official Gazette.