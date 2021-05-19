SEC forms committee to remove encroachments from archaeological area of Mleiha

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2021) The Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) issued Resolution No. (14) of 2021 regarding the formation of a special committee to remove encroachments from the archaeological area of Mleiha.

The resolution was issued during the SEC meeting held on Tuesday at the Sharjah Ruler’s office and chaired by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Sharjah Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler, and Chairman of the SEC, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Council.

The Resolution stipulates the tasks and powers of the committee, to be formed under the chairmanship of the head of the Department of Municipalities, Agriculture and Livestock Affairs, with the membership of representatives from a number of entities.

The council discussed several topics on its agenda in various sectors, and plans to develop government services in line with the development in the Emirate of Sharjah. The SEC discussed the emirate’s continuous development plans in all sectors.

The council discussed the report submitted by the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) on the activities with strategic impacts in the emirate, highlighting the department’s role, in cooperation with various competent authorities, to study these activities, as well as their strategic impacts and challenges. The report included a set of recommendations that support economic activities, contributing to promoting the emirate’s position as an ideal environment that attracts more businesses.