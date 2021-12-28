SEC forms Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), has chaired the council’s meeting, which took place on Tuesday, at the Ruler's Office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The Council discussed several topics on its agenda in line with the vision and the development in the Emirate of Sharjah to serve its citizens and residents.

The Council issued a decision regarding the formation of the Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee in the Emirate of Sharjah, under the chairmanship of Dr. Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, Head of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah.

The Council also issued a decision forming a supervisory committee for the UAE Innovation Month in the Emirate of Sharjah, to be headed by Ahmed Hamad Al Suwaidi, SEC Secretary-General.

The Council discussed a draft decision to regulate the establishments engaged in social activities in the Emirate of Sharjah, and directed coordination with the relevant authorities about the observations and their inclusion in the draft resolution.

The Council reviewed the annual report of the work of the Land Allocation Committee in the Emirate of Sharjah. The report dealt with the statistics of the Committee’s work through the number of land grants, which amounted to 1,532 housing plots, and 703 investment plots, bringing the number of plots disbursed since the establishment of the Committee in 2014 to more than 11,000 housing plots, and 5,000 investment plots.

The report also included the 59 meetings held in 2021, during which the committee examined the applications submitted in accordance with the terms and controls, in coordination with the municipal councils in the emirate and the competent departments.

The Council thanked the Land Allocation Committee for all the efforts made in studying the cases submitted to it and allocating plots of land to the citizens of the emirate.