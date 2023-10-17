Open Menu

SEC Forms Permanent Committee For Those Without Social Care

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2023 | 07:45 PM

SEC forms permanent committee for those without social care

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired, on Tuesday, the meeting of the SEC, held at the Sharjah Ruler’s Office.
This came in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council.

During its meeting, the SEC discussed a number of government work topics in the Emirate of Sharjah, which included following up on the progress of work in government departments and bodies, reviewing developments in work on infrastructure projects, and recent proposals to develop the legislative and administrative systems to keep pace with the progress achieved by the emirate in all fields.

The SEC issued a decision regarding the formation of the Permanent Committee for those without social care.

The decision stipulated that the Permanent Committee for those without social care be formed under the chairmanship of Judge Salem Ali Matar Al Hosani, and the membership of the following:

1. Major General Saif Mohammed Al Zari Al Shamsi, Vice Chairman.
2. Anwar Amin Al Harmoudi, member.
3. Dr. Abdullah Suleiman Al Kabouri, member.
4. Moudhi bint Mohammed Al Shamsi, member.
5. Mohammed Abdullah Al Zarouni, member.
6. Brigadier General Jamal Fadel Al Abdouli, member.
7. Afaf Ibrahim Al Marri, member and rapporteur.

The term of membership in the committee shall be 3 years starting from the date of its formation and may be extended for a similar period or periods.

The committee shall continue to carry out its work upon the expiration of its term until a new committee is formed, and those whose membership term has expired may be reappointed.

Related Topics

Sharjah Salem Progress May All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

PITB Sports Gala Held At Qadaffi Stadium

PITB Sports Gala Held At Qadaffi Stadium

8 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers Rs 20m from 698 defaulters on 34th ..

LESCO recovers Rs 20m from 698 defaulters on 34th day of recovery campaign

4 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hassan M ..

Provincial Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad visits Civil Veterinary H ..

4 minutes ago
 Provincial Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram vi ..

Provincial Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram visits hospitals

4 minutes ago
 Nishtar Hospital turns into hotbed of problems for ..

Nishtar Hospital turns into hotbed of problems for patients, doctors alike

4 minutes ago
 Hungarian Air Chief admires PAF personnel's profes ..

Hungarian Air Chief admires PAF personnel's professionalism, lauds it's remarkab ..

2 minutes ago
City Police chief visits SITE Super Highway Associ ..

City Police chief visits SITE Super Highway Association of Industry

4 minutes ago
 PODA struggle for women rights

PODA struggle for women rights

4 minutes ago
 Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PM ..

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PMD

4 minutes ago
 Sindh CM, Chinese company agreed to remove bottlen ..

Sindh CM, Chinese company agreed to remove bottlenecks to start KCR project

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews preparations of ‘Lahore Lah ..

Commissioner reviews preparations of ‘Lahore Lahore aye’ festival

4 minutes ago
 HESCO claims recovery of Rs 4.75 bln from defaulti ..

HESCO claims recovery of Rs 4.75 bln from defaulting consumers, power pilferers

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East