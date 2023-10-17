SEC forms permanent committee for those without social care

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired, on Tuesday, the meeting of the SEC, held at the Sharjah Ruler’s Office.

This came in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council.

During its meeting, the SEC discussed a number of government work topics in the Emirate of Sharjah, which included following up on the progress of work in government departments and bodies, reviewing developments in work on infrastructure projects, and recent proposals to develop the legislative and administrative systems to keep pace with the progress achieved by the emirate in all fields.

The SEC issued a decision regarding the formation of the Permanent Committee for those without social care.

The decision stipulated that the Permanent Committee for those without social care be formed under the chairmanship of Judge Salem Ali Matar Al Hosani, and the membership of the following:

1. Major General Saif Mohammed Al Zari Al Shamsi, Vice Chairman.

2. Anwar Amin Al Harmoudi, member.

3. Dr. Abdullah Suleiman Al Kabouri, member.

4. Moudhi bint Mohammed Al Shamsi, member.

5. Mohammed Abdullah Al Zarouni, member.

6. Brigadier General Jamal Fadel Al Abdouli, member.

7. Afaf Ibrahim Al Marri, member and rapporteur.

The term of membership in the committee shall be 3 years starting from the date of its formation and may be extended for a similar period or periods.

The committee shall continue to carry out its work upon the expiration of its term until a new committee is formed, and those whose membership term has expired may be reappointed.