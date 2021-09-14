SEC holds weekly meeting, reforms Higher Medical Committee for Retirement

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired on Tuesday the weekly SEC meeting at the Ruler's Office.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of SEC and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the council discussed a number of topics on its agenda, which are concerned with providing the best government services.

The council approved a number of proposals submitted by Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on encouraging investment in the agricultural fields, supporting local production, achieving financial returns for farmers, and contributing to raising the quality of agricultural products and the ability to distribute them locally and globally.

The meeting also saw the approval of the memorandum of legislative permission submitted by Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD) on the draft law regulating joint ownership in real estate development projects in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The council issued Decision No. (31) of 2021 to reform the Higher Medical Committee for Retirement in the Emirate of Sharjah. The decision stipulated that the Higher Medical Committee for Retirement in the Emirate of Sharjah would be reformed under the chairmanship of Dr. Abdulaziz Saeed bin Butti Al Muhairi with the membership of Dr. Saqr Abdullah Sultan Al Mualla, consultant Physician, Member; Dr. Fatima Muhammad Al-Khamiri, Forensic Consultant, Member; Saeed Sultan bin Khadim, Legal Researcher, Member; Nada Hassan Al Raisi, Administrative Expert, Member; and Yousef Obaid Al Tunaiji, Director of Contributions Department, Rapporteur of the Committee.

The membership term in the committee shall be 3 years, starting from the decision's date of issuance, and shall continue to conduct its works upon the expiry of its term until a new committee is formed. Those whose membership term has expired may be reappointed.