SEC Issues Decision Forming SDHR Higher Committee

SEC issues decision forming SDHR Higher Committee

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, on Tuesday, chaired a meeting of the Council at the Sharjah Ruler’s office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council.

During the meeting, the council addressed several issues on its agenda concerning the development of work systems in local departments and institutions aiming to serve both citizens and residents of the Emirate of Sharjah.

After ratifying the minutes of the previous meeting, the council approved the Sharjah digital office project submitted by the Sharjah Higher Committee of digital transformation.

Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, chairman of the Committee reviewed the key areas and strategies which the Office will work on in cooperation with all government entities and partners, in addition to the most prominent international practices.

The Committee chairman pointed out that the Office will adopt the best practices, build an advanced and sustainable digital system that enhances the cultural aspect, and develop individuals’ lives by having a safe reach to the system saving time and effort.

Thanking the efforts made by the Higher Committee to promote digital infrastructure and government smart services, the chairman and deputy chairman, as well as the members of the SEC, signed the Sharjah digital document in support of future digital projects and initiatives.

The Council approved the agreement to be signed between the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority and Sharjah Asset Management Company (Holding), regarding provision of luxury vehicles (limousines) service via electronic reservation using smart applications.

The Council issued Decision No. 22 of 2020 regarding the formation of the Supreme Committee for Human Resources in the Emirate of Sharjah. The decision stipulates that the six-member Supreme Committee for Human Resources should be formed under the chairmanship of Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Member of the SEC and Chairman of the Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources, SDHR.

The Council also issued Decision No. 23 of 2020 regarding government nurseries in the Emirate of Sharjah. The decision stipulates that the registration of children in government nurseries will be according to terms and conditions specified in the Decision.

Concluding the meeting, the Council reviewed the Emiri decrees and decisions issued by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, concerning various issues.

