SEC issues decision on investment lands in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired on Tuesday the council’s meeting in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of SEC.

During the meeting, comprehensive government issues were discussed on the developing government work, implementing various development projects, and issuing more regulatory legislation for all sectors in the emirate.

The council issued a decision on the investment of government lands in the Emirate of Sharjah to raise economic growth rates, establish significant economic projects, support investment opportunities, establish partnerships with private sector, attract investment, and develop government lands and reclaim them in a way that contributes to achieving comprehensive development in the emirate. .

The council reviewed a report on the work progress of 15 suburban councils in the Emirate of Sharjah which supervise 96 residential areas, and include in their membership 129 members to work on implementing the main roles of the councils in strengthening the bonds of social cohesion.

The report included plans to expand the formation of suburban councils in line with population growth and urban expansion in the cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The council praised the efforts of the suburban councils in the emirate, and their significant role in achieving social cohesion, working to solve social problems of the residents of the regions and implementing many social initiatives.

The council reviewed a report of economic indicators of the Emirate of Sharjah for the year 2022, which showed a remarkable growth in the industrial sector on various indicators.

The report showed a growth rate of issued licences by 11 percent in commercial business , professional, industrial and other business licences.