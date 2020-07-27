UrduPoint.com
SEC Issues Decision Promoting Legal Advisor At The Ruler's Office

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2020) The Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, has issued Decision No. 21 of 2020 on the promotion of a legal advisor in the Legal Department at the Ruler's office.

The decision stipulated that the Legal Advisor at the Ruler’s Office, Issa Saif Ahmed bin Handal, shall be promoted to the post of the Director of the Department.

The Decision shall be enforced as of 1st, August, 2020, and other competent authorities should implement its provisions, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

