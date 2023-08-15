Open Menu

SEC Issues Decision Regulating Islamic Establishments, Activities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2023 | 06:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2023) The Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) held its weekly meeting, on Tuesday, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the SEC, in the Sharjah Ruler’s Office.
The meeting discussed general governmental issues, including developing legal legislation in the emirate, following up on the progress of government work in various departments and entities, and reviewing plans to provide more services to UAE citizens and residents in Sharjah.

The SEC issued Decision No. (23) of 2023, regarding the organisation of Islamic establishments and activities in the Emirate of Sharjah, and the provisions of the decision apply to all Islamic activities, mosques, public and private musallah, cemeteries and their workers in the emirate.

The decision included legal articles related to regulating mosques and Islamic activities, such as restricted and prohibited acts in mosques, procedures for obtaining permits for Islamic activities, printing copies the Holy Quran, and Islamic publications.

The decision also included legal articles related to regulating the construction, modification and maintenance of mosques in terms of land allocation, construction, maintenance and modification, and endowments.

In addition to regulating areas related to mosque workers, the organisation of public and private musallas, and transitional provisions that include penalties, administrative measures, judicial seizure, and others.

The SEC also discussed a number of plans to develop digital systems for government entities in the emirate in line with technological progress, rapid growth in all sectors, and the acceleration and provision of services by the best means.

