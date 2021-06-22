SEC issues decision to establish Sharjah Vocational Training Centre for Airport Sciences

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2021) The Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) issued Resolution No. 19 of 2021, regarding the establishment of the Sharjah Vocational Training Centre for Airport Sciences (SVTCAS).

The resolution was taken during the SEC's ordinary meeting today, which was chaired by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of SEC, at the Sharjah Ruler’s office. H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of Executive Council, was present at the meeting.

The resolution stipulates that a centre called "Sharjah Vocational Training Centre for Airport Sciences" will be established in the emirate, which will have a legal personality and full authority to carry out necessary actions to achieve its objectives and exercise its competencies. By a decision from the Chairman of the Civil Aviation Department, branches may be established for it in other cities and regions of the emirate.

According to the resolution, the centre aims to achieve certain assigned objectives, while providing various training courses.

The resolution stipulated that the centre would be managed by a director whose appointment and terms of reference were decided by the president. The resolution also stated that the centre's financial resources are considered public funds and are exempted from all local taxes and fees of all forms and types, except consumer fees. The Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation issued the necessary decisions and circulars to implement the provisions of this resolution.

The meeting discussed several important government issues that contribute to developing services and providing a decent life for citizens and residents of the emirate.