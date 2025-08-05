SEC issues decision to form Police Judicial Council in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2025) During its meeting on Tuesday, the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Council, issued a decision to form the Police Judicial Council in the Emirate of Sharjah, to be chaired by Brigadier General Omar Ahmed Sultan Bu Alzoud.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC).

The Council discussed a number of topics related to monitoring the performance of local departments and authorities, with the aim of ensuring the highest quality of services provided to the community across various sectors.

The Council issued a decision regarding the formation of the Police Judicial Council in the Emirate of Sharjah, chaired by Brigadier General Omar Ahmed Sultan Bu Alzoud, with membership of Brigadier General Faisal Ibrahim Al Sheikh Nassar, Brigadier General Dr. Muqarrab Khalifa Abdullah Al Muqarrab, Brigadier General Amer Amin Mohammed Al Harmoudi, Brigadier General Abdulrahman Mohammed bin Ashour, Brigadier General Humaid Abdullah Al Musharrakh, Lieutenant Colonel Obaid Obaid Al Kindi, and Captain Saeed Obaid Mohammed Al Naqbi.

The Council approved the general organisational structure of the Sharjah Archives, supporting the department’s functions and responsibilities in line with its mandate. This step comes as part of the ongoing development of organisational frameworks and governance across various government entities.

The Council also directed its General Secretariat to complete the legislative procedures required for implementation.

The Council reviewed the 2024 annual report of the Sharjah Noble Quran and Sunnah Establishment, which highlighted the institution’s key achievements and efforts over the past year. The report detailed the main programmes and activities that support the Establishment’s strategy and objectives, including its mission to strengthen the role of the mosque and enhance the skills of Quran memorisers across Sharjah.

The report noted that the number of Quran tutors reached 1,179 male and female instructors, with 1,465 Quranic circles serving 32,636 male and female students. Additionally, there are 24 Iqraa circles with 249 participants specialising in granting the connected sanad (chain of narration) to the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him. The report also showcased joint initiatives with various government, educational, academic, and correctional institutions across the cities and regions of the Emirate.

The Council extended its sincere thanks and appreciation to the Sharjah Noble Quran and Sunnah Establishment for its blessed efforts in serving the Holy Quran and promoting Islamic values. It praised the Establishment’s role in embedding the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah within society through its impactful programmes and distinguished initiatives.