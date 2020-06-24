UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SEC Issues Decisions To Develop Local Work System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 01:15 AM

SEC issues decisions to develop local work system

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2020) SHARJAH, 23rd June 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, chaired on Tuesday the remote meeting of the SEC, with the participation of Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the SEC.

The Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the achievement of the Emirate of Sharjah’s vision.

The Council members expressed their gratitude for the fatherly message His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, sent to government employees.

The Council members stressed that His Highness’s compassionate message to the employees of the Sharjah government returning to their workplaces, ensures the employees that their safety is of utmost importance and encourages them to have a positive outlook as they return to their respective workplaces.

The Council called for all employees to adhere to the precautionary measures taken by the authorities to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Council reviews the efforts and measures taken by Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD) in curbing the spread of COVID-19 in its elderly care homes and facilities.

Afaf Al Marri, Head of SSSD, noted that the department is keen to maintain the health and safety of all of its beneficiaries, and will spare no effort in ensuring that.

The Council also approved the legislative authorisation draft submitted by Sharjah Police, on an amendment of decision of the Executive Council no. 36 of 2012 regarding the electronic connection system for the shops selling mobile phones. The amendment was delegated to concerned committees to go through its legislative cycle.

As part of its work, the Council reviewed several matters concerning the emirate of Sharjah, and discussed proposals that would develop and promote it.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Sharjah Salem June 2020 All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE participates in Arab League meeting on Libya, ..

54 seconds ago

Muslim Council of Elders welcomes Saudi Arabia’s ..

1 minute ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Emirates ..

16 minutes ago

Al Fursan aerobatic display over UAE&#039;s hospit ..

16 minutes ago

UAE launches world&#039;s first phase III clinical ..

1 hour ago

Parliament approves draft federal law on consumer ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.