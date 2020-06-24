SEC issues decisions to develop local work system

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2020) SHARJAH, 23rd June 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, chaired on Tuesday the remote meeting of the SEC, with the participation of Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the SEC.

The Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the achievement of the Emirate of Sharjah’s vision.

The Council members expressed their gratitude for the fatherly message His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, sent to government employees.

The Council members stressed that His Highness’s compassionate message to the employees of the Sharjah government returning to their workplaces, ensures the employees that their safety is of utmost importance and encourages them to have a positive outlook as they return to their respective workplaces.

The Council called for all employees to adhere to the precautionary measures taken by the authorities to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Council reviews the efforts and measures taken by Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD) in curbing the spread of COVID-19 in its elderly care homes and facilities.

Afaf Al Marri, Head of SSSD, noted that the department is keen to maintain the health and safety of all of its beneficiaries, and will spare no effort in ensuring that.

The Council also approved the legislative authorisation draft submitted by Sharjah Police, on an amendment of decision of the Executive Council no. 36 of 2012 regarding the electronic connection system for the shops selling mobile phones. The amendment was delegated to concerned committees to go through its legislative cycle.

As part of its work, the Council reviewed several matters concerning the emirate of Sharjah, and discussed proposals that would develop and promote it.