SEC praises Sharjah Central Finance' efforts during COVID-19 pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, chaired a remotely held meeting of the Council on Tuesday, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the SEC.

The Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the achievement of the emirate vision.

The council reviewed the report of the financial measures followed during the past months in conjunction with the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of the Sharjah Central Finance Department, outlined the most important procedures and steps that were characterised by flexibility and rapid adaptation among all government departments and institutions.

The Council commended the efforts of the Sharjah Central Finance Department in achieving effective continuity of financial procedures during the past months, and the Council also adopted a number of recommendations submitted by the department.