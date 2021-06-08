SEC reviews CFD’s Q1 of 2021 general budget

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, chaired an ordinary meeting of the council at the Sharjah Ruler’s office on Tuesday, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the council.

The meeting discussed various government issues that contribute to developing services and providing a decent life for citizens and residents of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The council reviewed the report on the performance of the general budget and the outputs of activities for the first quarter of 2021, submitted by the Central Finance Department (CFD). The review is intended to follow up the performance of the general budget and to develop and improve its outputs.

The report included the graphic indicators of the general budget and tables comparing revenues and expenditures for the first quarter of 2021 for government agencies and independent bodies in the emirate.

The report also included actual spending ratios for each of the sectors of social development, government administration, infrastructure and economic development.

The council approved a set of proposals by the Sharjah Health Authority related to the operational aspects and services that may support the city as a leading destination in healthcare, as well as developing modern medical research.

The council also reviewed the report submitted by the Sharjah General Directorate of Civil Defence on the procedures and controls for installing fire detection systems in residential flats in the emirate. The report also included a detailed explanation of the modern systems used in fire detection, which provide the highest levels of safety and achieve a better response time to save lives and property.

The report, moreover, included the most prominent global leading practices in the field of smoke detection systems and their adopted mechanisms, in addition to graphic indicators on the rates of fire accidents during the past years, their response time, and mortality and damage rates.

The council commended the role of the Sharjah General Directorate of Civil Defence in using advanced modern systems and practices, which are reflected on the safety of residents, while directing more awareness campaigns for various segments of society.