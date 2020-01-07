UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SEC Reviews Government Digital Transformation Plans

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 06:30 PM

SEC reviews government digital transformation plans

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, chaired a meeting of the Council on Tuesday at the Ruler’s Office in Sharjah, where the SEC reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the various affairs of the emirate.

It also issued a number of resolutions that would help achieve the vision of Sharjah in providing the best services to citizens and residents in the various cities and regions of the emirate.

After the ratification of the minutes of the previous session, the Council reviewed the presentation submitted by Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah, on the plans and mechanisms for digital transformation in government services and efforts to provide an advanced digital infrastructure network that provides the fastest and best services for customers.

The Council approved the legislative authorisation proposal submitted by the Sharjah Airport Authority regarding the issuance of a regulation for purchases and auctions. Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Airport Authority, stated that the regulation is part of the authority’s endeavour to strengthen its procedures and organise all purchases and auctions in accordance with the best professional standards and practices.

It also discussed a draft law on expropriation for public benefit in the emirate of Sharjah and the council was directed to study the notes and work on including them in the draft law.

The SEC concluded the meeting by reviewing the agenda of the third session of the first ordinary session of the tenth legislative term of the Sharjah Consultative Council scheduled for Thursday, 9th January, 2020.

