SEC reviews infrastructure development projects

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, on Tuesday, chaired the remote meeting of the SEC, with the participation of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the SEC.

The Council reviewed several issues on its agenda concerning the achievements of the emirate’s vision.

The Council discussed the proposal of the Department of Town Planning and Survey regarding developing the infrastructure of the emirate. Eng. Khalid bin Butti Al Muhairi, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Department of Town Planning and Survey, DTPS, explained about the proposed projects that serve the residents of the emirate.

The Council members gave their comments regarding the proposed projects, with the comments to be considered in coordination with the concerned parties.

The Council reviewed the report presented by Abdullah Ali Al Mahyan, Chairman of the Sharjah Health Authority, SHA, regarding the health insurance scheme study updates.

The Council also approved the legislative authorisation draft submitted by Sharjah Institute for Heritage, SIH, on a draft decision of the Executive Council regarding issuing a fees list of the institute.

The Council reviewed the presentation of Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of the Sharjah Police, Head of the Follow-up Committee for "My city is getting ready" initiative on the national efforts for the National Disinfection Programme, NDP, in the Emirate of Sharjah and cooperation between the concerned sectors in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Council applauded the efforts of workers and partners in all healthcare, medical, security, services, and volunteering sectors for their relentless efforts against the pandemic.