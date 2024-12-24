Open Menu

SEC Reviews Proposals For Job Seekers’ Training Programme In Sharjah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2024 | 04:30 PM

SEC reviews proposals for job seekers’ training programme in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, presided over a meeting of the Executive Council at the Ruler’s Office.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

During the meeting, the SEC reviewed recent updates on government initiatives in the emirate. They examined reports on the activities of various government departments and agencies, and gained insights into the progress of development projects underway in different cities and regions.

The Council has reviewed proposals aimed at developing a training and qualification programme for job seekers in Sharjah. This initiative, launched under the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, seeks to equip job hunters with comprehensive training and development opportunities.

The goal is to enhance their skills and capabilities, thereby enabling them to secure suitable employment opportunities.

The Council also examined the report detailing the outcomes of implementing Council Resolution No. 19 of 2022, which focuses on providing medical and dental care services to elderly citizens in Sharjah. This initiative aims to safeguard the elderly from diseases affecting their teeth and mouth, while also addressing the related health issues they may encounter.

The report outlined the procedures for delivering the service and provided statistics regarding the elderly who benefit from it. Since the decision was implemented, over 16,000 senior citizens in Sharjah have taken advantage of the health insurance service for dental treatment.

Related Topics

Resolution Sharjah Job Progress May From Government Employment

Recent Stories

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Bangladesh

35 seconds ago
 SEC reviews proposals for job seekers’ training ..

SEC reviews proposals for job seekers’ training programme in Sharjah

43 seconds ago
 Emirates Drug Establishment reviews key achievemen ..

Emirates Drug Establishment reviews key achievements, future plans

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Racing Club partners with Churchill Downs

Dubai Racing Club partners with Churchill Downs

46 minutes ago
 MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intel ..

MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intelligence degree

1 hour ago
 Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strat ..

Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strategy 2030

1 hour ago
Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medica ..

Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medical Supply Chain, Al Ittihad Dru ..

2 hours ago
 ‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses way ..

‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses ways to strengthen food control s ..

2 hours ago
 Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-t ..

Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-to-fuel plant

2 hours ago
 PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and ot ..

PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and other PTI leaders

2 hours ago
 Indian businesses top list of new companies joinin ..

Indian businesses top list of new companies joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce in ..

2 hours ago
 Sanad launches 5th production line for regions' fi ..

Sanad launches 5th production line for regions' first 'LEAP-1A' engines

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East