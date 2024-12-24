SEC Reviews Proposals For Job Seekers’ Training Programme In Sharjah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2024 | 04:30 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, presided over a meeting of the Executive Council at the Ruler’s Office.
The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.
During the meeting, the SEC reviewed recent updates on government initiatives in the emirate. They examined reports on the activities of various government departments and agencies, and gained insights into the progress of development projects underway in different cities and regions.
The Council has reviewed proposals aimed at developing a training and qualification programme for job seekers in Sharjah. This initiative, launched under the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, seeks to equip job hunters with comprehensive training and development opportunities.
The goal is to enhance their skills and capabilities, thereby enabling them to secure suitable employment opportunities.
The Council also examined the report detailing the outcomes of implementing Council Resolution No. 19 of 2022, which focuses on providing medical and dental care services to elderly citizens in Sharjah. This initiative aims to safeguard the elderly from diseases affecting their teeth and mouth, while also addressing the related health issues they may encounter.
The report outlined the procedures for delivering the service and provided statistics regarding the elderly who benefit from it. Since the decision was implemented, over 16,000 senior citizens in Sharjah have taken advantage of the health insurance service for dental treatment.
