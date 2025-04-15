SEC reviews qualitative results of 10th edition of ACRES

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, chaired the council’s meeting on Tuesday morning at the Ruler’s Office.

Also attending the meeting was H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

During the session, the council discussed a number of government matters related to the public policies of local departments and entities, along with implementation plans designed to strengthen Sharjah’s position across various sectors.

The council reviewed a detailed report on the 10th edition of the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition (ACRES 2025), which recorded a notable rise in performance. The number of transactions reached 2,505, while the total value of deals climbed to AED4.4 billion.

More than 110 real estate companies took part in the event, including both local and international participants. The exhibition attracted over 15,000 visitors and featured upwards of 30 speakers who led training workshops and awareness programmes.

The report also underlined the positive impact of the Executive Council’s decision to reduce sale and purchase fees by 50% for transactions conducted during the exhibition. A statistical comparison with previous years was provided to highlight the growth and improved outcomes.

In addition, the council reviewed the participation guide for Sharjah Government’s presence at GITEX 2025. The upcoming exhibition aims to spotlight innovations that support digital transformation and align with future technological developments across various sectors.

The main themes of the participating projects will focus on digital government services, data and artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and smart systems, information and cyber security, and digital empowerment and capacity building.

Sharjah’s participation in GITEX 2025 continues its strong presence in past editions. The emirate’s pavilion at the most recent edition drew over 28,000 visitors, facilitated engagement with more than 250 companies, showcased 18 distinguished government projects, and witnessed the signing of four cooperation agreements.