SEC reviews report of Sharjah Districts and Villages Affairs Department

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired, on Tuesday, the meeting of the SEC, held in the Sharjah Ruler’s Office.

This came in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC).

The meeting discussed a group of topics on the SEC’s agenda, related to the conduct of government work in the emirate, plans to develop government services, and the implementation of various development and national projects and initiatives that achieve strategic goals.

The SEC reviewed the report of the Sharjah Districts and Villages Affairs Department (SDVAD), which included the most prominent results of the department’s work with regard to requests for various public services, and ones related to dispute settlement.

The report also included the initiatives of suburb councils and their various activities for residents, and the hosting of government and local entities to enhance the roles of community councils.

The report included the department’s efforts to receive families’ events, follow up on the affairs of the deceased's families, and study social cases, which reflect on the stability of families and support the bond between families.

The SEC reviewed the Department of Municipalities Affairs’ response to the recommendations of the Sharjah Consultative Council, regarding the department’s policy. The response included the department's work to develop various services and procedures in line with the emirate's vision, and in line with the recommendations that reflect the voice of the community through the Sharjah Consultative Council.