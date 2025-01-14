SEC reviews report on honey production development project

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) Sharjah Executive Council held its regular meeting, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Executive Council, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, on Tuesday, at the Ruler's Office.

During the meeting, the Council discussed a number of topics related to following up on the performance of government departments and bodies in the Emirate of Sharjah, and highlighted their development plans in various sectors, which will be reflected in enhancing the quality of life in the emirate.

The Council reviewed the performance results report of the Suburbs Councils and Parents' Councils for the year 2024, which included statistics reflecting the role of the councils in strengthening social cohesion and enhancing the general community culture.

The report touched on the submitted requests, initiatives and services that benefit the community, in addition to the outcomes of the 13th Suburbs Festival and the most prominent achievements and recommendations during the coming period.

The report indicated that 350 requests were received from the suburbs’ residents, including urgent and general requests and dispute settlement, while the council organised 229 initiatives, and 557 people from the suburbs’ residents benefited from holding their occasions and weddings in the various councils, while the councils organised 1783 funeral services.

At the level of the parents’ councils, the report reviewed the number of targeted parents, community members and students, which amounted to 12446 individuals, in addition to the number of projects and field visits.

The council reviewed the report of the bee sector development and honey production project in the Emirate of Sharjah, which aims to support the sustainability of beekeeping and honey production, the production of queens, honey and bee derivatives, and the issuance of the necessary approvals to establish honey beekeeping apiaries in the emirate.

The report also included an analysis of the current situation of the local honey market and global expectations for the significant growth that the beekeeping market will witness, in addition to the challenges, opportunities, work mechanism and coordination between beekeepers and relevant authorities, bee sites and flowering seasons of local plants in the emirate, and the most prominent features that will be included in the organic honey products factory and laboratory.