SEC reviews results of Promising Generations initiative

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired the meeting of SEC on Tuesday, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of SEC, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Deputy Chairman of SEC.

The council's agenda comprised a variety of topics that was covered during the meeting, including government issues, the growth of the emirate's sectors, and bringing additional development projects that would improve the quality of social, cultural, and economic life in Sharjah.

The council discussed a number of proposals for new legislation that contribute to supporting the financial sector in the emirate and enhancing the growth of its economic performance in line with the strategic plans of the emirate and the continued leadership of its economy.

The council was briefed on a presentation on the results of the Promising Generations initiative organised by the Sharjah International Airport Authority, with the aim of developing innovative solutions to the challenges facing the airport, enhancing the available opportunities, and contributing to investing in the capabilities of university students in the field of technology.

The presentation covered the methods for carrying out the initiative, significant projects delivered by students, and suggested solutions to a number of problems and their effects on the operation of the airport and the expansion of its services in line with the airport's objectives and long-term goals.