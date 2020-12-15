SEC reviews Sharjah Government 2021 general budget

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), on Tuesday, chaired a meeting of the Council at the Sharjah Ruler’s office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of SEC, The council approved the minute of the previous session and reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the emirate's various issues. The council also reviewed the general budget of the Sharjah departments and authorities for the year 2021.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Finance Department (SFD) and department's team, reviewed the details of the general budget of 2021, including expenditures and revenues for the departments and authorities in a way that serves the vision of the emirate.

The council’s members extended their appreciation to the chairman of SFD and its team in preparing the general budget of 2021. SEC directed the draft budget be referred to the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) to complete its legislative session.

Within the incessant endeavour of Sharjah government to strengthen the cooperation and exchange the experiences among several entities in the UAE, SEC approved the will-be inked Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Department of Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs and Abu Dhabi Agriculture and food Safety Authority, with the aim of boosting ties between two sides and achieving the fruitful strategic partnership in order to attain the joint goal.

The MoU clarified the ways of understanding and cooperation between two sides within their competencies and the common interests including a number of provisions that showed the obligations of the two sides and defined their duties.

The council members discussed the memorandum referred to it by SCC which included a report on a draft law regarding the organisation of the Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA). SEC directed to refer the draft law to the competent authorities to complete its legislative session in preparation its issuance.

Additionally, the chairman of Sharjah Health Authority (SHA) reviewed the MoU of renewal the health insurance policy for Sharjah government employees for the year 2021.