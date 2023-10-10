Open Menu

SEC Reviews Sharjah’s Proposal For UAE National Day Celebrations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2023 | 06:15 PM

SEC reviews Sharjah’s proposal for UAE National Day celebrations

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired the meeting of the SEC on Tuesday.

The council discussed a number of issues of the government work in the emirate that would achieve Sharjah's development goals, which aim to advance all sectors.

The council reviewed the procedures for conducting statistical studies and research by government organisations in the Emirate of Sharjah. The Sharjah Government's decision-making is supported by the Council's directive to work on coordinating efforts, controlling studies, and arbitrating them to be within the globally authorised and recommended statistical methodology.

The council examined the proposal for the Emirate of Sharjah’s celebrations of the 52nd UAE National Day, which includes organising various events and activities that reflect the status, history and identity of the country, and enhance the achievements, values and principles of the Union.

Over ten days, celebrations will take place in all cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah featuring national marches, heritage, singing, folklore, aerial, and entertainment shows, as well as a variety of other events, workshops, and competitions.

Also present at the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of SEC, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of SEC.

