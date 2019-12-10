SEC thanks Sharjah Ruler for 4,400 housing grants

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2019) The Sharjah Executive Council, SEC, thanked H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for providing 4,400 housing grants to the citizens of Sharjah, which he had directed last week, in addition to allocating 4,765 residential plots to ensure the stability of Emirati families and support citizens to live a decent and stable life.

This came during the weekly meeting of the SEC, which was held Tuesday morning, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the SEC, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Deputy Chairman of the SEC at the Ruler’s Office in Sharjah.

The Council commended the continuous follow-up of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah on all the affairs of the emirate and his keenness to provide all services for new generations, in addition to his support to the economic, tourism and other sectors.

The Council welcomed the launch of the first ordinary session of the 10th legislative chapter of the Sharjah Consultative Council.

After approving the minutes of the previous session, the Council reviewed the study submitted by the Department of Statistics and Community Development, in cooperation with the General Command of Sharjah Police under the "Our Society is Safe" campaign in Sharjah.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development, said that the study saw 99 percent of people feel generally safe among all those surveyed.

The Council discussed a draft law on social welfare in the emirate of Sharjah and directed its referral to the Consultative Council to complete its legislative session.

It also reviewed the analytical study of the health insurance system for the third quarter of 2019. Abdullah Ali Al Mahyan, Chairman of the Sharjah Health Authority, reviewed the most important comparisons between indicators of health insurance from the number of beneficiaries and utilisation ratios from all the insurance groups within the health insurance system in the Sharjah government.

The Council also issued Decision No. (39) for the year 2019 regarding the announcement and promotion of governmental, semi-governmental activities, services or products in Sharjah.