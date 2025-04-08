SEC transfers elderly transportation from Sharjah Police to SSSD

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) The Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) held its usual meeting today, Tuesday, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy of the Executive Council.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah was joined by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy of the Executive Council. The meeting took place at the Ruler's Office.

During the meeting, the Council talked about various important topics, focusing on how to oversee and improve the work of government departments and agencies in Sharjah. They also discussed key development plans aimed at enhancing the quality of services offered to residents throughout the emirate.

The Council has decided to move the elderly transportation service from the Sharjah Police to the Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD). This service is designed to support the needs of older residents and reflects the emirate's commitment to providing excellent services for everyone in the community. As part of this transfer, all rights, responsibilities, assets, and resources related to the elderly transportation service will now belong to the Social Services Department.

The meeting discussed the achievements of the Sharjah Economic Development Department for 2024. The report highlighted some impressive numbers: there was a 6 percent increase in new business licences issued and a 7 percent rise in both total business licences and renewals.

Additionally, the department's revenues grew by 11 percent compared to the previous year.

The report included information about the types of business licences issued and highlighted key activities related to these licences. It also touched on various important aspects such as the National Licence Index, guidelines for foreign ownership, and measures for commercial protection. The department has worked on improving customer experiences through enhanced electronic and smart services, better connections between relevant organisations, and staff training.

The Council recently discussed a report about the celebrations for the UAE's 53rd Union Day that took place in Sharjah. The report highlighted various events held throughout the cities in the emirate, focusing on how these activities were presented to the public, including decorations, media promotions, social media posts, radio ads, and fun workshops for visitors.

It emphasised the efforts made to celebrate the UAE’s rich heritage and traditions, showcasing Sharjah's cultural and tourism potential.

The report also shared impressive numbers about the celebrations at Sharjah National Park, which was the main venue for the events. There were over 188,000 visitors, with contributions from 15 government departments, 40 local families selling goods, 20 food carts serving treats, and a special area for traditional food.

