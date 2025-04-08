SEC Transfers Elderly Transportation From Sharjah Police To SSSD
Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2025 | 03:30 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) The Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) held its usual meeting today, Tuesday, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy of the Executive Council.
H.H. Sheikh Abdullah was joined by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy of the Executive Council. The meeting took place at the Ruler's Office.
During the meeting, the Council talked about various important topics, focusing on how to oversee and improve the work of government departments and agencies in Sharjah. They also discussed key development plans aimed at enhancing the quality of services offered to residents throughout the emirate.
The Council has decided to move the elderly transportation service from the Sharjah Police to the Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD). This service is designed to support the needs of older residents and reflects the emirate's commitment to providing excellent services for everyone in the community. As part of this transfer, all rights, responsibilities, assets, and resources related to the elderly transportation service will now belong to the Social Services Department.
The meeting discussed the achievements of the Sharjah Economic Development Department for 2024. The report highlighted some impressive numbers: there was a 6 percent increase in new business licences issued and a 7 percent rise in both total business licences and renewals.
Additionally, the department's revenues grew by 11 percent compared to the previous year.
The report included information about the types of business licences issued and highlighted key activities related to these licences. It also touched on various important aspects such as the National Licence Index, guidelines for foreign ownership, and measures for commercial protection. The department has worked on improving customer experiences through enhanced electronic and smart services, better connections between relevant organisations, and staff training.
The Council recently discussed a report about the celebrations for the UAE's 53rd Union Day that took place in Sharjah. The report highlighted various events held throughout the cities in the emirate, focusing on how these activities were presented to the public, including decorations, media promotions, social media posts, radio ads, and fun workshops for visitors.
It emphasised the efforts made to celebrate the UAE’s rich heritage and traditions, showcasing Sharjah's cultural and tourism potential.
The report also shared impressive numbers about the celebrations at Sharjah National Park, which was the main venue for the events. There were over 188,000 visitors, with contributions from 15 government departments, 40 local families selling goods, 20 food carts serving treats, and a special area for traditional food.
Recent Stories
SEC transfers elderly transportation from Sharjah Police to SSSD
AD Ports Group signs lease agreement with TW Steel
Sharjah National Oil Corporation to host HSE EXPO 2025 on April 16
Karachi Kings’ owner urges others to avoid to tarnish PSL’s reputation
Dubai Chambers explores investment opportunities during Dubai-India Business For ..
SZBA announces winners, Cultural Personality of Year for 19th edition
US visas of nearly 450 international students abruptly revoked without prior not ..
UAE, India: Strategic partnerships drive bold economic future
Punjab govt submits report to SC on damages due to May 9 riots
Artificial Intelligence Programme launches 6th cohort in partnership with Univer ..
Mumbai court issues bailable arrest warrants for Bollywood actress Malaika Arora
FIFA backs female referees balancing motherhood, careers
More Stories From Middle East
-
SEC transfers elderly transportation from Sharjah Police to SSSD6 minutes ago
-
AD Ports Group signs lease agreement with TW Steel21 minutes ago
-
Sharjah National Oil Corporation to host HSE EXPO 2025 on April 1621 minutes ago
-
Dubai Chambers explores investment opportunities during Dubai-India Business Forum in Mumbai36 minutes ago
-
SZBA announces winners, Cultural Personality of Year for 19th edition51 minutes ago
-
UAE, India: Strategic partnerships drive bold economic future1 hour ago
-
Artificial Intelligence Programme launches 6th cohort in partnership with University of Birmingham1 hour ago
-
China’s retail sector gains momentum in April2 hours ago
-
FIFA backs female referees balancing motherhood, careers2 hours ago
-
Kuwait oil price drops to $67.01 pb2 hours ago
-
Borouge announces increased dividend of 16.2 fils per share from 20253 hours ago
-
United Arab Emirates participates in second G20 Sherpa Meeting3 hours ago