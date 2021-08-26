UrduPoint.com

SECDMT Updates Precautionary Measures For Economic Establishments

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

SECDMT updates precautionary measures for economic establishments

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2021) The local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team (SECDMT) has approved updating the precautionary and preventive measures for economic facilities in the Emirate, and increasing the capacity of a number of facilities in line with the UAE's directions to gradually return to normal life according to the highest safety standards for individuals.

SECDMT approved raising the capacity of shopping malls, cinemas and entertainment venues licenced by the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) by 80 percent, with a commitment to implement all precautionary measures.

SECDMT also approved raising the capacity of wedding halls licenced by SEDD to reach 60 percent and a maximum of 300 people, with the need to adhere to the application of precautionary and preventive measures, wearing protective masks, and ensuring physical distancing.

Attendance of events is limited to persons who have received the vaccine and who participate in clinical trials of the vaccine only, taking into account the obligation to present a negative (PCR) test result within a maximum period of 48 hours before the date of the event. In addition to showing the letter (E) or the star in Al Hosn application.

SECDMT called on all members of society to adhere to preventive measures and wear masks while maintaining sterilisation. Along with keeping physical distance between individuals and staying away from crowded places in order to preserve their safety and the safety of others.

