Second 'Quality of Life Questionnaire' launched in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2019) The Department of Community Development, DCD, launched its second 'Quality of Life Questionnaire - Abu Dhabi 2019' to identify the needs and aspirations of the people of the emirate with regard to their quality of life and well-being.

The launch of the questionnaire is in line with the DCD’s vision of a "Dignified life for all in Abu Dhabi". The quality of life indicators were selected based on last year’s results and focus on areas such as housing, jobs and earning, household income and wealth, health, education and skills, personal safety and security, social connection, civic engagement and governance, quality of the environment, well-being and work-life balance.

The questionnaire was circulated to a broad range of people in Abu Dhabi, aged 15 years and above, in both Arabic and English. The DCD uses field researchers to assist in specific areas, and artificial intelligence tools are being employed in the questionnaire comments sections to enable researchers to identify the community’s top priorities.

Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, stated, "The wise leadership’s vision aims at empowering individuals in Abu Dhabi to contribute to society and improve the quality of life in Abu Dhabi.

The DCD’s approach is to engage Abu Dhabi’s community in all programmes and initiatives through its partners."

The DCD will continue to focus on the community’s top priorities, and develop policies that would contribute to the improvement of life and social welfare through a dedicated framework, Al Khaili added. He also stressed the importance of continuously following-up and monitoring the community to ensure its needs are being suitably met.

Dr. Fahad Matar Al Neyadi, Acting Under-Secretary of the Department of Community Development, said, "The Quality of Life Questionnaire – Abu Dhabi 2019 is an important research tool that measures the development of the community and enables the UAE’s leadership to identify challenges facing Abu Dhabi’s community and to set the agenda to address those challenges."

The DCD collaborated with the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi and the Department of Education and Knowledge, and other government entities to set up the first questionnaire, which saw the participation of more than 51,000 people from Abu Dhabi.