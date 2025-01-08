- Home
Second Cohort Of Indonesian Medical Staff Arrives At UAE Floating Hospital Within Operation Chivalrous Knight 3
Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2025 | 05:00 PM
AL ARISH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2025) The second cohort of Indonesian medical professionals has arrived at the UAE Floating Hospital as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.
The Indonesian medical professionals will work alongside Emirati medical teams to provide world-class medical support to the injured from Gaza.
The arrival of the second Indonesian medical team reflects the deep relations between the two nations and their shared commitment to delivering essential humanitarian support to the Palestinian people.
Dr. Ali Al Dhanhani, Deputy Medical Director of the UAE Floating Hospital, stated, the hospital has welcomed the second cohort of Indonesian medical professionals to join the humanitarian efforts under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.
They will collaborate with Emirati medical staff to provide comprehensive medical care to the injured from Gaza, further solidifying the strong ties between the two countries and their ongoing cooperation.
The UAE Floating Hospital began offering medical services to Palestinian patients on 23rd February 2024. Managed by an Emirati medical team, the hospital has a capacity of 100 beds, with an additional 100 beds for patients' companions, and operates in partnership with an Indonesian medical team.
