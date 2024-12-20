Open Menu

Second Day Of Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 Marks Remarkable Attendance

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2024 | 10:00 PM

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2024) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the second day of the ninth edition of Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship continued its activities.

Sheikh Saif bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Head of the Free Zone Authority in Fujairah, Sheikh Ahmad bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Sheikh Said bin Sarour Al Sharqi, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah bin Hamad Al Sharqi, attended the second day of the championship.

The second day showcased remarkable displays of traditional Arabian horsemanship, featuring over 120 purebred Arabian horses, categorised into various classes based on international standards of horse beauty.

Competitions were held for different categories, including mares, colts, and stallions across multiple age groups, as well as the Best Head Awards and Best in Class Awards.

The presentations marked exceptional quality, with intense competition among the participants, earning high praise from the judging panel and the audience for the beauty and elegance of the horses.

In addition, the second day also featured a diverse array of recreational activities and related programmes.

Ali bin Salem Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Family Development Foundation, and Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Chairman of the Higher Committee of Fujairah Equestrian Championships, were also present on the second day of the championship.

The championship continues to attract equestrian enthusiasts, with expectations for more exciting events and outstanding performances, further enhancing Fujairah's reputation as a premier destination for equestrian sports worldwide.

The ninth edition of the Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship will end on 21st December with a closing ceremony.

