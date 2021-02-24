UrduPoint.com
Second Day Of Government Retreat Witnessed Interactive Sessions, Discussions, Brainstorming Sessions

Muhammad Irfan 25 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2021) The government retreat that began yesterday, upon the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, witnessed several interactive sessions, discussions and brainstorming sessions on its second day, which were attended by ministers and under-secretaries and officials from Federal and local authorities.

Specialist government action teams held ten discussion sessions on the second day of the retreat, which concluded today, to discuss ways of boosting the country’s global competitiveness in vital sectors and the necessary mechanisms for implementing the agenda for the next 50 years in social, economic, development, cultural, scientific, and technological and media areas.

The teams aimed to draft a series of leading ideas covering national priorities that were discussed on the first day of the retreat, which will be included in strategic plans for boosting the UAE's international competitiveness.

The retreat’s participants generated ideas for boosting the national economy’s competitiveness, adopting a future economic model based on knowledge and innovation, and creating an environment that supports entrepreneurship and attracts foreign investment.

The participants also made suggestions on how to strengthen the UAE’s cultural values, national cohesion and patriotism, and drafted a vision for developing the skills of future generations, supporting the scientific research sector, and establishing an innovative vision of government work.

The "UAE competitiveness teams" developed ideas aimed at ensuring the competitiveness of the country’s infrastructure, enhancing its environmental sustainability and food security, and maintaining its leadership in security and justice, as well as creating an advanced media that promotes the success stories of the country and its prominent global reputation.

