Second Day Of IPS 2023 Features ‘High-Level Conference’ With 3 Panel Discussions

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2023 | 11:45 PM

Second day of IPS 2023 features ‘High-Level Conference’ with 3 panel discussions

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2023) The second day of the 19th edition of the International Property Show (IPS) featured the event’s ‘High-Level Conference’, which aimed to shed light on the sectors of real estate and construction.
The Conference’s first panel, entitled ‘Real Estate Leaders’ Perspective on The Development Sector; Opportunities, Threats, Regulations, and Technology’ discussed the UAE’s real estate realities and fast development over the recent decade.
Also at the panel, renowned experts have provided their vision of the real estate sector’s challenges, available opportunities and rising growth, and hoped that the real estate sector will attract investors from all over the world due to its multiple investment opportunities.
Participants in the panel also looked forward to seeing IPS contribute to helping property investors identify the indices and status of the nation’s real estate industry and understand the sector’s solidity.
The second panel, entitled ‘Digital Transformation: Technology and the Transformation of the Property Sector’, discussed the multiple cutting-edge, smart solutions and innovations which will have a considerable impact on the entire real estate sector in various aspects.


The 3rd Panel Discussion, entitled ‘Pioneers of Real Estate Views on the Market Outlook and Buyers' Behavior’ discussed the major challenges that face buyers during the purchase process, in addition to how property agents promote and sell their properties in a way that does not conflict with property developers’ efforts,
On the sidelines of IPS 2023, nine Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) were signed with several local and global organisations to boost cooperation, exchange experiences, and hold mutual meetings, aiming to take the real estate industry to the next level.
The IPS is an annual real estate event that is organised by Strategic Exhibitions & Conferences under the patronage of the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The event is a unique platform for promoting real estate in the middle East to local and global markets.

