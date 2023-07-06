Open Menu

Second Edition Of Emerging Peacemakers Forum To Begin Tomorrow In Geneva

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 01:45 AM

Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to begin tomorrow in Geneva

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2023) The second edition of the Emerging Peacemakers Forum is set to begin tomorrow in Geneva, Switzerland.

The forum, which is organised by the Muslim Council of Elders, in partnership with the World Council of Churches and the Rose Castle Foundation, will run from 6th to 14th July and will witness the participation of 50 young people from around the world.

The second edition of the Emerging Peacemakers Forum – which serves as a platform for dialogue among young people between the ages of 18 and 30 – aims to train future leaders in the fields of promoting peace and the coexistence of different societies.

It also focuses on refining the skills of its participants while strengthening and developing their talents in the sectors of peacemaking, interfaith dialogue, coexistence and disseminating the values of human fraternity.

The Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam said that Emerging Peacemakers Forum aims to form a global youth movement capable of contributing effectively to creating positive change and finding innovative solutions to the challenges our world faces today.

The first edition of the Emerging Peacemakers Forum was held in the British capital of London in 2017.

