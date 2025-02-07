Second edition of Saud bin Saqr Scholarship Program for Broadcast Journalism & TV Production announced

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) The second edition of the Saud bin Saqr Broadcast Journalism and tv Production Scholarship Program has been announced.

The announcement come in line with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and building on the success of the inaugural Program in 2024,

The initiative is designed to equip the next generation of journalists and content creators with the skills to produce compelling content and enhance Ras Al Khaimah’s global profile.

Launched under the patronage of the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, supported by Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office (RAKGMO) and facilitated by the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), the three-week course represents a powerful partnership of RAK entities.

Following the success of the inaugural program, which celebrated its first graduation ceremony in May 2024 with a cohort of 14 talented students, the second edition promises to build on this strong foundation.

Open to a wide range of passionate storytellers, including high school students, graduates, entrepreneurs, social media influencers and corporate and communications professionals – the Program offers three weeks of practical skills training, fieldwork experience and project development at Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival 2025 venues, complemented by mentorship from industry experts.

Preference will be given to those living and working in Ras Al Khaimah, with some openings for top talent from other emirates. Applications for the Program are open until 17th February, with training set to commence on 22nd February.