Second Evacuation Plane From Sudan Arrives In UAE As Part Of Its Humanitarian Efforts

Published April 30, 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2023) A second evacuation plane from Sudan, carrying 136 UAE citizens, along with diplomats and nationals from nine other countries, including vulnerable groups of the sick, children, the elderly and women, has arrived in the UAE.

The evacuation operation aligns with the UAE's commitment to humanitarian assistance and to its efforts to promote international solidarity and cooperation.

The UAE will host the evacuees and provide them with all necessary support and assistance prior to transfer to their home countries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed the UAE's commitment to providing aid and assistance to countries in times of need, highlighting its work with international partners and the global community to serve the interests of the Sudanese people.

More Stories From Middle East

