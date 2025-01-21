Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes in Fujairah

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) The Second International Orthopedic Congress, organised by Fujairah Hospital under the Emirates Health Services, concluded on Tuesday.

This two-day event served as a scientific platform, attracting a distinguished group of doctors, experts, and researchers in specialised fields and complex orthopedic surgeries from around the globe. The Primary goal was to showcase the latest research and innovative medical technologies while fostering the exchange of expertise.

Dr. Ahmed Al Khadeim, Director of Fujairah Hospital, highlighted the significance of the conference as a venue for professional development and enhancing scientific collaboration among orthopedic specialists.

He stated that this event offered an exceptional opportunity to explore groundbreaking scientific innovations that can provide solutions to both current and future challenges in orthopedic surgery, ultimately improving the quality of medical services for patients.

The conference programme featured a variety of lectures, workshops, and panel discussions, covering a wide range of advanced topics in orthopedic surgery.

This event underscored the Emirates Health Services' commitment to organising medical events that enhance the UAE's competitive position in the global health tourism arena while supporting the national healthcare sector with high-quality services, qualified personnel, and advanced infrastructure.