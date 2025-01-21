Open Menu

Second International Orthopedic Congress Concludes In Fujairah

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes in Fujairah

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) The Second International Orthopedic Congress, organised by Fujairah Hospital under the Emirates Health Services, concluded on Tuesday.

This two-day event served as a scientific platform, attracting a distinguished group of doctors, experts, and researchers in specialised fields and complex orthopedic surgeries from around the globe. The Primary goal was to showcase the latest research and innovative medical technologies while fostering the exchange of expertise.

Dr. Ahmed Al Khadeim, Director of Fujairah Hospital, highlighted the significance of the conference as a venue for professional development and enhancing scientific collaboration among orthopedic specialists.

He stated that this event offered an exceptional opportunity to explore groundbreaking scientific innovations that can provide solutions to both current and future challenges in orthopedic surgery, ultimately improving the quality of medical services for patients.

The conference programme featured a variety of lectures, workshops, and panel discussions, covering a wide range of advanced topics in orthopedic surgery.

This event underscored the Emirates Health Services' commitment to organising medical events that enhance the UAE's competitive position in the global health tourism arena while supporting the national healthcare sector with high-quality services, qualified personnel, and advanced infrastructure.

Related Topics

Exchange UAE Congress Event From

Recent Stories

Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes ..

Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes in Fujairah

5 minutes ago
 Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil ..

Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil Sajan go viral on social media

19 minutes ago
 “For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Karee ..

“For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Kareena, lashing out photographers

32 minutes ago
 M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2 ..

M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2025

35 minutes ago
 Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhaf ..

Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhafra

35 minutes ago
 ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative

ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative

2 hours ago
Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 internat ..

Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 international companies in 2024

2 hours ago
 TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland

TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution partners with Emerge to power A ..

ADNOC Distribution partners with Emerge to power Abu Dhabi stations with solar e ..

2 hours ago
 27 injured in 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Taiwan i ..

27 injured in 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Taiwan island

3 hours ago
 Relay For Life 2025 returns to inspire hope for ca ..

Relay For Life 2025 returns to inspire hope for cancer awareness

4 hours ago
 Punjab medical colleges: First selection list out, ..

Punjab medical colleges: First selection list out, cutoff hits 94.36%

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East