Second Iraqi Medical Conference Begins Tomorrow In Dubai
Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 05:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Second Iraqi Medical Conference, held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, is set to commence tomorrow, Friday, with the participation of an elite group of doctors and researchers from Iraq and around the world.
The conference serves as an ideal platform for scientific collaboration and the development of future medical technologies, reflectinh the UAE's role as a global hub for science, scientists, and supporting excellence.
The conference, set to take place at the Mohammed Bin Rashid library on 24-25 January 2025, will discuss the latest medical advancements in key areas, such as Medical Genomics and its role in personalised medicine and treating genetic diseases; Artificial Intelligence and its applications in diagnosis and treatment; and internet of Health and enhancing remote patient health monitoring.
The conference coincides with the presentation of the Bao Award, which aims to honour creativity and innovation in the healthcare sector, spotlighting Arab talents who have contributed to improving the quality of healthcare.
The conference is supported by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and the Emirates Health Services under the Ministry of Health. It is organised in collaboration with the UAE Genetic Diseases Association, the “Thank You for Your Giving” volunteer team, and platinum sponsors Pharma Lab and M.S.
Recent Stories
Police recover important evidence in Saif Ali Khan attack case
SBP beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited by seven wickets
TRENDS launches study titled 'The Future of Renewable Energy'
Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration for its Medical Awards 2025
Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilateral meeting to discuss empoweri ..
UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food security in Chad following directive ..
Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler attends graduation of his sons
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future World Chan Forum in China
Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with Lebanese Ambassador
1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitration Week
Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ceremony
Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Report
More Stories From Middle East
-
Second Iraqi Medical Conference begins tomorrow in Dubai9 minutes ago
-
Egyptian, Russian presidents discuss establishment of Russian industrial zone in Suez Canal area24 minutes ago
-
TRENDS launches study titled 'The Future of Renewable Energy'54 minutes ago
-
Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration for its Medical Awards 20252 hours ago
-
Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilateral meeting to discuss empowering countries in spac ..2 hours ago
-
UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food security in Chad following directives of UAE President2 hours ago
-
China announces new plan to boost foreign investment in 20252 hours ago
-
Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler attends graduation of his sons2 hours ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future World Chan Forum in China2 hours ago
-
Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with Lebanese Ambassador2 hours ago
-
1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitration Week2 hours ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ceremony2 hours ago