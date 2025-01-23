Second Iraqi Medical Conference begins tomorrow in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Second Iraqi Medical Conference, held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, is set to commence tomorrow, Friday, with the participation of an elite group of doctors and researchers from Iraq and around the world.

The conference serves as an ideal platform for scientific collaboration and the development of future medical technologies, reflectinh the UAE's role as a global hub for science, scientists, and supporting excellence.

The conference, set to take place at the Mohammed Bin Rashid library on 24-25 January 2025, will discuss the latest medical advancements in key areas, such as Medical Genomics and its role in personalised medicine and treating genetic diseases; Artificial Intelligence and its applications in diagnosis and treatment; and internet of Health and enhancing remote patient health monitoring.

The conference coincides with the presentation of the Bao Award, which aims to honour creativity and innovation in the healthcare sector, spotlighting Arab talents who have contributed to improving the quality of healthcare.

The conference is supported by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and the Emirates Health Services under the Ministry of Health. It is organised in collaboration with the UAE Genetic Diseases Association, the “Thank You for Your Giving” volunteer team, and platinum sponsors Pharma Lab and M.S.