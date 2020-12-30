(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2020) ABU DHABI, 30th December 2020 (WAM) - The UAE’s second Nationally Determined Contribution, NDC, reflects its commitment, as a responsible global citizen, to addressing the climate challenge, said Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and the UAE's Special Envoy for Climate Change.

In a statement, he made following the NDC, announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Al Jaber said the contribution reflects our continued commitment, as a responsible global citizen, to addressing the climate challenge.

"Our economy-wide emission reduction target of 23.5 percent for 2030 is an ambitious goal for an economy that is still in its early stages of development and builds on the UAE’s ongoing journey to diversify its energy mix and grow its clean energy capacity. Our collective action to mitigate climate change presents an economic opportunity to deliver continued progress and develop new technology, sectors and jobs," he said.

Al Jaber continued, "Over the last ten years, the UAE has grown its renewable energy capacity by 400 per cent and invested more than US$40 billion in clean energy projects, creating international investment opportunities and domestic economic growth and diversification.

"We expect the UAE’s clean energy, combining solar and nuclear, to reach 14GW by 2030, representing 27 percent of its overall energy mix."

"As economies around the world continue to grow, demand for all forms of energy will also grow. As a responsible oil and gas producer, the UAE is equally committed to ensuring we supply the world with oil and gas that is as low carbon as possible through the adoption of breakthrough technology and by expanding our existing carbon, capture, utilisation and storage capacity," Dr. Al Jaber said in conclusion.