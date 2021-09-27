Second Phase Of 'Blue Carbon' Project Launched

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2021) The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), in partnership with the global energy company ENGIE, today announced the launch of the second phase of the "Blue Carbon" Environmental and Social Responsibility project, during an event led by Dr. Shaikha Salem al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD.

After a successful pilot launch in 2020, the second phase of the Blue Carbon project involves using highly innovative drone planting technology to sow mangrove seeds.

Dr. Shaikha said, "Mangroves play a critical role in our fight against climate change. These carbon-rich forests that dot the coastline of Abu Dhabi are key to stabilising our environment and preserving the natural habitat of several species. The Blue Carbon project is one of its kind in the region and I am delighted that it has advanced to Phase II. Rebuilding and restoring an ecosystem that resiliently protects our coast will support the sustenance of mankind while consequently combatting climate change."

Hosted at the EAD Headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the event was attended by the Blue Carbon project team from EAD, ENGIE, and its partner, Distant Imagery, who are specialists in engineering drone solutions that are based on blue carbon restoration expertise. They have also designed and engineered drone rigging in the UAE.

All attendees collaborated and participated in making seedballs, which help protect the seeds when they are launched from the drone, as well as provide nutrients to ensure proper germination of the seeds when planted in the soil.

The project was initiated last year, in a very successful test pilot where approximately 2,000 seeds were planted.

Almost one year after the first planting, the success rate is estimated to be 25 percent, despite the volatile weather conditions of last year.

Implementing the learnings from last year, supported by an advanced drop methodology, this year, the project team expects a success rate of at least 35 percent. These are excellent results if compared to the typical mangrove survival rate in nature of 5 percent.

As part of the second phase of the project, plant seeding will take place earlier in the season, from early September, to ensure they are given an increased chance to stabilise and grow. There will also be a change in seeding time, to ensure seeds are captured with the highest chance of survival.

Ahmed Al Hashmi, Acting Executive Director for Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity at EAD, said, "Restoring biodiversity and preserving vulnerable ecosystems is not a choice anymore but a necessity for the survival of humankind, in the wake of climate change. With this in mind, we are glad to be working with ENGIE on this project. To us, this project is a direct extension to The UAE’s National Blue Carbon Project and The Abu Dhabi Blue Carbon Demonstration Project that was launched in 2012, that focused on mapping the UAE’s carbon sinks extensions and capacities."

Commenting on the project, Florence Fontani, Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer, ENGIE Africa, middle East, and Asia (AMEA), said that this partnership with EAD and Distant Imagery for this project sets an example to better engage to achieve carbon neutrality and address challenges in preserving coastal and marine ecosystems for human life.