Second Phase Of COVID-19 Screening For Sharjah Government Employees Begins

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 01:15 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, represented by the Sharjah Medical District, has announced the beginning of the second phase of the COVID-19 screening programme for Sharjah Government employees who are expected to go back to work.

As many as 1,700 employees from Sharjah Municipality, and 500 vendors from Souq Al Jubail will be tested during the three-day programme.

The first stage, which is implemented in cooperation with the Sharjah government and the Sharjah Committee for Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management, included home testing for 28 senior citizens and 19 of their sitters to ensure their safety.

Mohammed Abdullah Al-Zarouni, Director of Sharjah Medical District, pointed to the stringent measures taken by MoHAP to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic by intensifying the screening campaign across Sharjah to detect the infection cases in early stages and to identify their contacts.

"This reflects the robustness of the country’s health system, thanks to the unlimited support of the wise leadership and its keenness to provide the highest levels of healthcare services for both citizens and residents and visitors as well," he noted.

He added, "As per MoHAP’s directives, Sharjah Medical District has formed a medical team dedicated to the epidemiological investigation of infected cases and their contacts and the conduction of a survey to classify cases and coordinate isolation or quarantine for them."

