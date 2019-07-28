UrduPoint.com
Second Round Of 5th Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Championship Concludes In Tokyo

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 10:00 PM

Second round of 5th Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Championship concludes in Tokyo

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2019) The second round of the 5th Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Championship concluded today at the Ota Gymnasium in the Japanese capital, Tokyo, with the participation of some 700 competitors representing 35 countries.

The UAE’s male and female champions continued to win gold, silver and bronze medals in the tournament’s second day, which was scheduled for purple, brown and black belt competitors.

The number of medals won by the UAE team in the championship reached 68, with 26 gold, 26 silver and 16 bronze medals, which is the largest number of medals awarded to the UAE in the history of its participation in the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tour outside the country.

The UAE occupied third place in the championship rankings with 13,540 points, behind first-place Brazil with 15,680 points, and second-place Japan at 14,640 points. South Korea ranked fourth with 7,620 points, while the United States ranked fifth with 3,480 points.

