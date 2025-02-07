- Home
- Middle East
- Second round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tomorrow
Second Round Of Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship Kicks Off Tomorrow
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) The second round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2025 kicks off tomorrow at Al Nasr Club in Dubai, featuring competition in the No-Gi division.
This round will see wide participation from athletes representing various clubs and academies across the country, reinforcing the championship’s role as a key platform for developing champions and advancing the sport.
The championship, running from February 8-9, will feature athletes in the U12, U14, and U16 categories on Day 1, followed by U18, Adults, and Masters on Day 2.
The championship’s competitive environment aims to reinforce its status as a premier event bringing together the top professionals on the local scene and prepare the next generation of champions.
Mubarak Saleh Al-Menhali, Director of the Technical Department at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, emphasised that the championship is a pioneering model for developing athletes and preparing them for local and international competitions.
“The wide participation of athletes and clubs in the No-Gi competitions reflects the growth of jiu-jitsu in the country and the widespread interest across all categories.
The event not only refines emerging talents but also offers athletes of all levels the chance to test their strategies and improve their skills in a highly competitive environment, boosting the strength of the competition and enhancing the technical aspect of the championship.
“The No-Gi competitions present a unique technical challenge, as they require athletes to adapt to a different rhythm that emphasises skill, flexibility, and speed more than traditional control methods. This makes the championship an ideal platform for athletes at all levels to gain new experiences and improve their abilities, whether they are just starting out or already among the top jiu-jitsu stars in the country.”
The tournament also plays a vital role in enhancing community cohesion and fostering a culture of sports as a way of life. It brings together athletes and their families in an atmosphere full of enthusiasm and interaction, contributing to a stimulating sports environment that encourages new generations to practice sports.
Recent Stories
Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new Gemini service
Dubai Chambers signs MoU with United States Chamber of Commerce
Second round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off to ..
UAE, Argentine Republic collaborate for Antarctic research
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Grenada on Independence Day
Shanghai Port marks strong start to year with record container throughput
Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace Head attends IRF Summit in Washington
ICC releases teaser of official song of Champions Trophy 2025
Pakistan Vs India: Biggest clash of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 set for February 2 ..
Ministry of Climate Change, FAO launch UAE Food Control System Assessment
Zayed Award for Human Fraternity roundtable discusses fostering peaceful coexist ..
Al-Azhar calls for unified Arab, Islamic stance on Palestinian rights
More Stories From Middle East
-
Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new Gemini service5 minutes ago
-
Dubai Chambers signs MoU with United States Chamber of Commerce5 minutes ago
-
Second round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tomorrow5 minutes ago
-
UAE, Argentine Republic collaborate for Antarctic research35 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Grenada on Independence Day50 minutes ago
-
Shanghai Port marks strong start to year with record container throughput1 hour ago
-
Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace Head attends IRF Summit in Washington1 hour ago
-
Ministry of Climate Change, FAO launch UAE Food Control System Assessment3 hours ago
-
Zayed Award for Human Fraternity roundtable discusses fostering peaceful coexistence3 hours ago
-
Al-Azhar calls for unified Arab, Islamic stance on Palestinian rights4 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed commissions advanced naval vessel5 hours ago
-
Bodies of migrants recovered in two locations in Libya5 hours ago