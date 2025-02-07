Open Menu

Second Round Of Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship Kicks Off Tomorrow

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Second round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tomorrow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) The second round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2025 kicks off tomorrow at Al Nasr Club in Dubai, featuring competition in the No-Gi division.

This round will see wide participation from athletes representing various clubs and academies across the country, reinforcing the championship’s role as a key platform for developing champions and advancing the sport.

The championship, running from February 8-9, will feature athletes in the U12, U14, and U16 categories on Day 1, followed by U18, Adults, and Masters on Day 2.

The championship’s competitive environment aims to reinforce its status as a premier event bringing together the top professionals on the local scene and prepare the next generation of champions.

Mubarak Saleh Al-Menhali, Director of the Technical Department at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, emphasised that the championship is a pioneering model for developing athletes and preparing them for local and international competitions.

“The wide participation of athletes and clubs in the No-Gi competitions reflects the growth of jiu-jitsu in the country and the widespread interest across all categories.

The event not only refines emerging talents but also offers athletes of all levels the chance to test their strategies and improve their skills in a highly competitive environment, boosting the strength of the competition and enhancing the technical aspect of the championship.

“The No-Gi competitions present a unique technical challenge, as they require athletes to adapt to a different rhythm that emphasises skill, flexibility, and speed more than traditional control methods. This makes the championship an ideal platform for athletes at all levels to gain new experiences and improve their abilities, whether they are just starting out or already among the top jiu-jitsu stars in the country.”

The tournament also plays a vital role in enhancing community cohesion and fostering a culture of sports as a way of life. It brings together athletes and their families in an atmosphere full of enthusiasm and interaction, contributing to a stimulating sports environment that encourages new generations to practice sports.

