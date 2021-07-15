Second season of Abu Dhabi Arts Society launched

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2021) ABU DHABI, 15th July 2021 (WAM) - The Abu Dhabi Arts Society’s Cultural and Literary Council in its second season organised a discussion session entitled "Cultural and Literary Industries and the Knowledge Economy" in which a group of distinguished Names, took part.

Dr. Hamed bin Mohamed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Founder and Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Abu Dhabi Arts Society, said, "The cultural and literary industries have a pivotal role in creating a sustainable environment that supports the growth and prosperity of the cultural and creative sector, contributes to the economic and social development efforts and stimulates access to the knowledge economy. He added" It is the intellectual and creative capital that will create a sustainable wealth for our peoples, as the peak of global economic development now depends on intellectual and knowledge resources.

"

Samia Badr, Strategic Partnerships and Media Manager at the Society, said "The session revolved around the role of intellectual property in achieving sustainable development, the impact of the diversity of media on the cultural communication process, the ability to invest human potential and energies to reach the knowledge economy, the challenges and the ability of cultural and creative industries to empower societies, how to increase the creativity and innovation rate of individuals and the role of entities in supporting and adopting creative industries."