Second semester to resume on January 3 with two weeks of e-learning

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2021) The second semester of the current academic year 2020-2021 will be resumed tomorrow.

The Ministry of Education has clarified that it was decided in principle that all students will follow distance education system (e-learning) for the first two weeks, and according to the health situation and developments, necessary measures will be taken in the interest of students.

The studying hours will be according to the school schedules and the time distribution set before the first semester.

Additionally, for the shifts of administrative and technical staffs in schools, 50 per cent of the staff's capacity will be allowed in schools. Staff members can then switch with the other 50 per cent, while maintaining all safety precautions.