Second set of booklets, under series ‘50 Booklets in the Year of Fiftieth’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2021) The General Secretariat of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation has published the second set of 10 booklets, under the series "50 Booklets in the Year of Fiftieth", which was launched by the award to celebrate the "Year of the Fiftieth".

The initiative aims to spread specialised scientific knowledge in compliance with the award’s objectives and transfer knowledge to farmers and interested people working in the date palm cultivation, date production, and agricultural innovation sectors at the national and international levels.

Dr. Abdelouahhab Zaid, Secretary-General of the Award, said that the second set of booklets will attract a large group of specialised academic expertise from inside and outside the UAE, covering scientific, technical material and innovative success stories. The booklets also cover the use of artificial intelligence and the prospect of the agricultural future in a way that supports the scientific knowledge infrastructure related to the date palm cultivation, date production, and agricultural innovation sectors.

The booklets and other publications are all available to the public readers through the award’s Electronic library, via the following link (www.ekiaai.com), Dr. Zaid added.

The booklets included the following: Sultan Al Kuwaiti, Al Falaj and Date Palm memories in the UAE; ICARDA’s efforts in developing the date palm sector in the Arab world; Delicious meals prepared from dates; International Dates Marketing; The most important pests and fungus that affects date palm trees; Date palm and adapting to climate variables; Good date palm agricultural practices; Sustainable gardener's intensification to meet agrarian challenges; Dates’ storage - cooling and freezing techniques, and Date palm cultivation strategy in the Republic of Sudan.