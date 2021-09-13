Second Set of Projects of the 50 represents well thought-out strategy to invest in Emirati human capital: Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2021) Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, has commended the forward-thinking vision adopted by the UAE leaders to get more Emiratis aboard the private sector as part of the Projects of the 50, a series of groundbreaking plans to drive the UAE's economic growth.

The minister thanked President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for their unlimited support for Emirati citizens as manifested through the second set of the Projects of the 50.

He expressed confidence that the projects will achieve the desired final outcome under the follow-up and directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the Chairman of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, and H.

H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Vice Chairman of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council.

"The second set of the Projects of the 50 represents an integrated methodology premised to accelerate investing in Emirati human capital and boosting their competitiveness," the minister said citing the disruptive employment, entrepreneurship and training programmes the second set of the Projects of the 50 features coupled with family support schemes for Emiratis working at the private sector.

"These projects pave the way for Emirati citizens to come aboard the private sector in line with a well thought-out strategy to boost competitiveness of this sector in line with a strategic partnership between the government and the private sector.

He called upon the UAE citizens to seize the opportunities up for grabs for them to join the private sector and enjoy the unprecedented incentives provided to those working in this vital sector to the domestic economy.