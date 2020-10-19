UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary-General Of HCHF To Participate In 'International Meeting Of Prayer For Peace' In Rome

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 05:45 PM

Secretary-General of HCHF to participate in 'International Meeting of Prayer for Peace' in Rome

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2020) Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, HCHF, will participate tomorrow in the International Meeting of prayer for Peace between the large world religions, titled: "No one is saved alone – Peace and fraternity" in Rome, Italy.

The meeting, organised by the Sant’Egidio Foundation for Peace and Dialogue, will be attended by His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church; Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy; Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Bartholomew I, Patriarch of Constantinople.

The meeting will discuss the significance of spreading the values ​​of peace and fraternity among all people, unifying efforts to address the repercussions of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, and for humanity to be stronger in the fraternity in facing all future crises.

Related Topics

World Rome Italy Prayer All

Recent Stories

Desecration of Mazar-e-Quaid: Captain (retired) Mu ..

15 minutes ago

Neither IGP Singh was abducted nor was he forced t ..

29 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces Arts for Health and Wel ..

31 minutes ago

UAE announces 915 new COVID-19 cases, 1,295 recove ..

31 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

2 minutes ago

Russian Security Council's Experts Point to Threat ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.