Secretary-General Of HCHF To Participate In 'International Meeting Of Prayer For Peace' In Rome
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 05:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2020) Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, HCHF, will participate tomorrow in the International Meeting of prayer for Peace between the large world religions, titled: "No one is saved alone – Peace and fraternity" in Rome, Italy.
The meeting, organised by the Sant’Egidio Foundation for Peace and Dialogue, will be attended by His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church; Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy; Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Bartholomew I, Patriarch of Constantinople.
The meeting will discuss the significance of spreading the values of peace and fraternity among all people, unifying efforts to address the repercussions of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, and for humanity to be stronger in the fraternity in facing all future crises.