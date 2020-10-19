Secretary-General of HCHF to participate in 'International Meeting of Prayer for Peace' in Rome

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2020) Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, HCHF, will participate tomorrow in the International Meeting of prayer for Peace between the large world religions, titled: "No one is saved alone – Peace and fraternity" in Rome, Italy.

The meeting, organised by the Sant’Egidio Foundation for Peace and Dialogue, will be attended by His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church; Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy; Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Bartholomew I, Patriarch of Constantinople.

The meeting will discuss the significance of spreading the values ​​of peace and fraternity among all people, unifying efforts to address the repercussions of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, and for humanity to be stronger in the fraternity in facing all future crises.